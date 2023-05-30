Power Rankings: Charlotte FC, Houston Dynamo climb after Matchday 15

The Revs have given up three goals in back-to-back weeks and have taken just one point in their last three games. It feels like the long-term injury to center back Henry Kessler is causing some issues at the back. The growing list of injuries elsewhere in the lineup can’t be helping much either. We’re in a moment where the Revs need to be patient and just survive as best they can until they can get something close to healthy. The good news at least is that they still have Noel Buck…