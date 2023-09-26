Power Rankings: Atlanta United skyrocket, Minnesota United fall under playoff pressure

Atlanta United instantly had CF Montréal in all sorts of hell over the weekend. From kickoff to full-time, the Five Stripes had the whomping sticks out. It only ended 4-1, but it felt like Atlanta could have picked their number here. It’s the first time we’ve gotten to see all of their starting-caliber summer signings in the XI and it totally delivered. Xande Silva, Thiago Almada and Giakoumakis each had a goal and an assist in this one as Atlanta put together an absolutely ruthless performance. They routinely found space out wide and created quality chances from the prime assist zones with a speed, physicality and technical ability that hasn’t been around in Atlanta for a while. It’s a performance worth adding one more adjective: Overwhelming.