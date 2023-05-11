Postponed FC Dallas vs. St. Louis CITY SC match rescheduled for June 7

Dal STL reschedule
MLSsoccer staff

Last Saturday’s Matchday 11 game between FC Dallas and St. Louis CITY SC, originally suspended due to inclement weather, will resume on Wednesday, June 7 at 8:30 pm ET at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Per league policy, the Western Conference matchup will recommence in the 50th minute with the 0-0 scoreline from when the game stopped. The teams must also field the same players who were last on the field with the same substitutes available (with exceptions for injured or unavailable players).

2023 MLS Match Delay, Postponement, Cancellation and Forfeiture Policy

With both teams eliminated from the US Open Cup this week, the June 7 match date – which will also see USOC Quarterfinal matches – allows the two sides to play the rescheduled fixture between Matchdays 17 and 18 in early June.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
FC Dallas St. Louis CITY SC Matchday

