Matchday 19: Müller vs. Son, Cascadia Cup clash & more!

Following the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, some of the league's biggest stars will be on display in a can't-miss Matchday 19.
The weekend starts with Timo Werner and San Jose Earthquakes making a trip east to face Evander-led FC Cincinnati. Then, global icons Thomas Müller and Son Heung-Min square off when Vancouver Whitecaps FC host LAFC in a clash of Western Conference juggernauts.
Finally, the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders FC renew their longstanding rivalry in a scintillating Cascadia clash.
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV
Both teams are looking to rebound from less-than-satisfying results in rivalry showdowns from Matchday 18.
Kévin Denkey gave FC Cincinnati an early lead, but the Columbus Crew rallied for two unanswered goals to secure a 2-1 home win in a spicy Hell is Real battle.
Werner had a chance to ensure all three points for the Quakes in the latest edition of the Cali Clásico, but the German's stoppage-time penalty was saved as San Jose instead settled for a 1-1 draw with the LA Galaxy.
Which team will find the momentum to turn things around?
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV
Vancouver make their return to BC Place following the 2026 FIFA World Cup for a top-of-the-table clash against surging LAFC.
The Whitecaps are also looking for their first post-World Cup win, following a 4-3 loss at FC Cincinnati and a 0-0 draw at Minnesota United FC. And they do so following USMNT midfielder Sebastian Berhalter's transfer to EFL Championship side Middlesbrough FC, placing even more of a spotlight on Müller, Ryan Gauld, Brian White and Andrés Cubas.
Led by the superstar tandem of Son and Denis Bouanga, who have combined for 13g/16a this season, LAFC have raced out of the gate following the World Cup, outscoring opponents 10-1 in three resounding wins.
The teams have memorably squared off in each of the last three Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, with the Whitecaps avenging LAFC victories in 2023 & 2024 via a penalty kick shootout in the 2025 Western Conference Semifinals.
- WHEN: Saturday, 10:45 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes
A rivalry dating back to the original NASL in 1975 will be renewed at Providence Park when these Cascadia foes meet for a second time in three weeks.
In both teams' restart from the World Cup, the Timbers cruised to a historic 5-1 victory at Lumen Field. They've followed that up with a 2-2 draw against FC Dallas and an emotional 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake, with Felipe Mora netting a brace in his final match ahead of a reported move to LIGA MX side Atlético de San Luis.
Meanwhile, the Sounders are looking to snap a five-match losing streak and earn revenge for a humbling home loss to Portland. They've been outscored 9-2 in three post-World Cup defeats.
This is the 52nd meeting in the MLS era, with Portland leading 21W-19L-11D.