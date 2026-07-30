Matchday 19: Müller vs. Son, Cascadia Cup clash & more!

Following the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, some of the league's biggest stars will be on display in a can't-miss Matchday 19.

Finally, the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders FC renew their longstanding rivalry in a scintillating Cascadia clash.

WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Saturday, 7:30 pm ET WATCH: Apple TV

Both teams are looking to rebound from less-than-satisfying results in rivalry showdowns from Matchday 18.

Kévin Denkey gave FC Cincinnati an early lead, but the Columbus Crew rallied for two unanswered goals to secure a 2-1 home win in a spicy Hell is Real battle.

Werner had a chance to ensure all three points for the Quakes in the latest edition of the Cali Clásico, but the German's stoppage-time penalty was saved as San Jose instead settled for a 1-1 draw with the LA Galaxy.