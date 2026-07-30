Philadelphia Union transfer Olwethu Makhanya to Rangers FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

The Philadelphia Union have transferred defender Olwethu Makhanya to Scottish Premiership powerhouse Rangers FC, the club announced Thursday.

The 22-year-old center back departs for reportedly up to $4.5 million. He represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

Makhanya scored three goals in 53 appearances (all competitions) with the Union and helped them win the 2025 Supporters' Shield.

He joined the club in July 2023 from South African Premiership side Stellenbosch FC, inking a U22 Initiative deal.

"We greatly appreciate Olwethu’s contributions in his three years with the Union,” said Union sporting director Jon Scheer.

"He has grown tremendously since joining the club and proved himself to be impactful on our backline. We believe this is a great opportunity for Olwethu as he continues to develop, and we wish him all the best in this next chapter."

As Makhanya departs, Philadelphia are 14th in the Eastern Conference (13 points) at the season's halfway point.

They're now led by interim coach Ryan Richter and hope to climb into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs field.