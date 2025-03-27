Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo FC: Keys to Sunday Night Soccer

Matchday 6 brings us all to Portland for Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire, as the Timbers – with their new No. 10, old No. 6 and ever-present, always loud fanbase – host the retooling Houston Dynamo (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

And the visitors bring a style all their own: ball-dominant in a way that no one else in the league quite manages. They’ve become one of my favorites to watch for that reason, though this year’s been a tough, tough start.

Games at Providence Park have a look and feel all their own; it’s one of the signature MLS venues. You can feel it through the screen when those fans really start buzzing.

What I’m saying is that home points are at stake, and momentum is at stake. But bigger than that, I think some vibes are at stake. Timbers fandom was on the ledge after first kick; they are back in the fold – at least somewhat – now. The players themselves, too, look bought in (young David Ayala being particularly notable in that regard) in ways they maybe weren’t a month ago.

The other aspect of this is that Portland are starting to build some momentum, posting a 2W-1L-1D record since that opening day de-pantsing by the Whitecaps . Da Costa has started to not just fit, but do a lot of the No. 10 things that elevate the play of the guys around him, and some important rotation-related things are being figured out.

They were excellent on the road last week at Colorado in a 3-0 win , but still: after this one, they’re facing four of five on the road. You do not want to go into a stretch like that having just dropped home points against a team you can out-talent at something like eight of 11 positions.

One of the quirks of the MLS schedule is that the Primary Transfer Window is disproportionately long – as in, “is still open nearly two months after the season has started”-level long, which is really quite something.

And because of that, there can be something of a feeling of unreality to the beginning of any year. “Oh, things haven’t really started yet because we haven’t even built our roster just yet. Once that happens, the season really begins.”

That, I’m afraid, is where the Dynamo live right now. We’ve been waiting a long time – nearly six months! – for them to sign a DP No. 10. They have reportedly signed one in Czech international Ondřej Lingr, but we'll have to wait a little longer for his paperwork to finish before we see him on the field. It still doesn’t quite feel like their season has started. Not for real, anyway.

It’s been a source of frustration to the fans (and to some neutral analysts, hint hint) that it’s taken this long. And I hope that when Lingr hits the ground in the coming weeks, he hits the ground running.