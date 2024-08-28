Portland Timbers star Evander wins Goal of the Matchday

Goal of the Matchday

Portland Timbers midfielder Evander captured AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 29, claiming 46% of the fan vote for his free-kick golazo in second-half stoppage time to salvage a 4-4 draw with St. Louis CITY SC.

2nd place (42.2%), Albert Rusnák: The Slovakian midfielder's blistering shot beat Dayne St. Clair and helped secure a 3-2 win for Seattle Sounders FC at Minnesota United FC.

3rd place (6%), Hugo Cuypers: The Chicago Fire earned a 2-2 comeback draw with New York City FC with a curling strike from their club-record signing sparking the second-half surge.

4th place (5.8%), Rémi Walter: The Sporting Kansas City defensive midfielder dropped a knuckling left-footed blast in a 3-0 rout of Orlando City SC.

