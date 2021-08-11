Portland Timbers sign technical director Ned Grabavoy to multi-year extension 

The Portland Timbers have signed technical director Ned Grabavoy to a multi-year contract extension, the club announced Wednesday.

The former MLS midfielder joined Portland’s technical staff before the 2017 season as their director of scouting and recruitment. He was promoted to his current role in December 2018, working closely alongside GM and president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson to shape the club’s future.

“It has been a priority for us to get Ned's contract extended and it is well deserved,” Wilkinson said in a release. “He continues to add amazing value to our organization and has had a fast development curve during his time in the front office. We are excited he will be staying with us."

As Portland’s technical director, Grabavoy manages and oversees all aspects of scouting, recruitment and potential player acquisitions for the club. With Wilkinson, he also shapes roster management, construction and player contract execution.

“I am fortunate to have been a part of this incredible organization for more than five years now,” Grabavoy said in a release. “I would like to thank Merritt Paulson and Gavin Wilkinson for their continued support, and I look forward to continuing my efforts in advancing the club in a positive direction.”