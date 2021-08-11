Portland Timbers sign technical director Ned Grabavoy to multi-year extension 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Ned Grabavoy

The Portland Timbers have signed technical director Ned Grabavoy to a multi-year contract extension, the club announced Wednesday.

The former MLS midfielder joined Portland’s technical staff before the 2017 season as their director of scouting and recruitment. He was promoted to his current role in December 2018, working closely alongside GM and president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson to shape the club’s future.

“It has been a priority for us to get Ned's contract extended and it is well deserved,” Wilkinson said in a release. “He continues to add amazing value to our organization and has had a fast development curve during his time in the front office. We are excited he will be staying with us."

As Portland’s technical director, Grabavoy manages and oversees all aspects of scouting, recruitment and potential player acquisitions for the club. With Wilkinson, he also shapes roster management, construction and player contract execution.

“I am fortunate to have been a part of this incredible organization for more than five years now,” Grabavoy said in a release. “I would like to thank Merritt Paulson and Gavin Wilkinson for their continued support, and I look forward to continuing my efforts in advancing the club in a positive direction.”

Grabavoy spent 13 seasons as an MLS player, including one with the Timbers. He featured in 301 MLS games and won two MLS Cup championships and a Lamar Hunt US Open Cup title.

Aside from playing for Portland, Grabavoy's MLS ledger included stops with the LA Galaxy, Columbus Crew, San Jose Earthquakes, Real Salt Lake and New York City FC.

Portland Timbers

Advertising

Related Stories

Recap: Portland Timbers 3, Real Salt Lake 2
Jeremy Ebobisse trade a win-win for San Jose, Portland?
Atlanta United, CF Montréal players among MLS Disciplinary Committee decisions from Week 17

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Portland Timbers sign technical director Ned Grabavoy to multi-year extension 

Portland Timbers sign technical director Ned Grabavoy to multi-year extension 
Ricardo Pepi can't wait to play with Chicharito, Carlos Vela at the MLS All-Star Game
The Call Up

Ricardo Pepi can't wait to play with Chicharito, Carlos Vela at the MLS All-Star Game
Vancouver Whitecaps striker Lucas Cavallini out six weeks with knee injury

Vancouver Whitecaps striker Lucas Cavallini out six weeks with knee injury
Orlando City SC place priority on Leagues Cup in chase of first trophy
Leagues Cup

Orlando City SC place priority on Leagues Cup in chase of first trophy
CCL is back! Can Philadelphia dethrone Club America at Estadio Azteca?
Extratime

CCL is back! Can Philadelphia dethrone Club America at Estadio Azteca?
Midseason awards: Who could take home MLS honors in 2021?

Midseason awards: Who could take home MLS honors in 2021?
More News
Video
Video
Ricardo Pepi on making the All-Star Game Roster
1:41

Ricardo Pepi on making the All-Star Game Roster
HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders vs. Tigres | August 10, 2021
3:58

HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders vs. Tigres | August 10, 2021
GOAL: Nicolas Lodeiro, Seattle Sounders - 70th minute
0:25

GOAL: Nicolas Lodeiro, Seattle Sounders - 70th minute
GOAL: Fredy Montero, Seattle Sounders - 64th minute
0:47

GOAL: Fredy Montero, Seattle Sounders - 64th minute
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.