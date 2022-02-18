Portland Timbers sign MLS SuperDraft pick Justin Rasmussen

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Portland Timbers have signed defender Justin Rasmussen through the 2022 MLS season with options for 2023-25, the club announced Thursday.

The 23-year-old was Portland's first-round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft (No. 27 overall) after a standout collegiate career at Grand Canyon University, where he made 55 appearances, scoring 16 goals and dishing out 10 assists.