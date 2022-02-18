Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers sign MLS SuperDraft pick Justin Rasmussen

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Portland Timbers have signed defender Justin Rasmussen through the 2022 MLS season with options for 2023-25, the club announced Thursday.

The 23-year-old was Portland's first-round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft (No. 27 overall) after a standout collegiate career at Grand Canyon University, where he made 55 appearances, scoring 16 goals and dishing out 10 assists.

During his senior season in 2021, Rasmussen was named WAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and earned All-WAC First Team honors.

He's parlayed a strong showing during preseason into the first-team contract, scoring in highlight-reel fashion in Portland's scrimmage Wednesday night against Viking FK at Providence Park.

