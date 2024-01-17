Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers sign goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau

Jonathan Sigal

The Portland Timbers have signed a marquee free agent, announcing Wednesday that goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau has joined after leaving LAFC.

Crépeau, a 29-year-old Canadian international, is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026.

"We are delighted with the acquisition of Max Crépeau and welcome his family to Portland," general manager Ned Grabavoy said in a release.

"His ability and character are standout qualities that will strengthen our group. Max possesses leadership and experience that was a necessity for us in this position and couldn’t be more thrilled by his addition."

Crépeau has played in MLS since the 2013 season, when he signed a homegrown deal with CF Montréal. But his career took off in 2019 with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, leading to 23 shutouts in 100 appearances across his three MLS stops (Montréal, Vancouver and LAFC).

Crépeau, who has played 15 times for the CanMNT, was the starter on LAFC's MLS Cup-Supporters' Shield double-winning team in 2022. Last season, he recovered from a broken leg to help LAFC reach their second straight MLS Cup final.

"I’m excited to welcome Max to our team," said head coach Phil Neville. "He is one of the top goalkeepers in MLS and comes with great experience of winning in the league. His big leadership qualities will make the team stronger."

This move helps complete Portland's remade goalkeeper unit after they recently signed James Pantemis and Trey Muse, giving them a new look as Neville takes over. Aljaz Ivacic and Hunter Sulte are holdovers from the Timbers' 2023 squad, but some movement is expected.

Portland's 2024 campaign begins Feb. 24 at Providence Park vs. the Colorado Rapids (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

