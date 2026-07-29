Portland Timbers sign forward Vincent Janssen

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Portland Timbers have signed forward Vincent Janssen, the club announced Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Dutch international is under contract through the 2027-28 MLS season.

He arrives after spending the last four seasons competing for Belgian Pro League side Royal Antwerp, where he contributed 64g/27a in 173 matches (all competitions) while serving as captain.

"We are pleased to be able to add a player with the level of qualities that Vincent possesses. His experience and goal-scoring ability will add value to our current group, and we believe he will have an impactful role within the team," said Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy.