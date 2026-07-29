Portland Timbers sign forward Vincent Janssen

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Portland Timbers have signed forward Vincent Janssen, the club announced Wednesday.
The 32-year-old Dutch international is under contract through the 2027-28 MLS season.
He arrives after spending the last four seasons competing for Belgian Pro League side Royal Antwerp, where he contributed 64g/27a in 173 matches (all competitions) while serving as captain.
"We are pleased to be able to add a player with the level of qualities that Vincent possesses. His experience and goal-scoring ability will add value to our current group, and we believe he will have an impactful role within the team," said Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy.
"We look forward to welcoming Vincent and his family to the Rose City, and are hopeful to have him ready and available soon."
Janssen started his career in his native Netherlands with Almere City and AZ Alkmaar before a blockbuster move to Tottenham Hotspur in 2016, where he scored six times in 42 appearances for the English Premier League side.
Janssen also featured for Turkish side Fenerbahçe and LIGA MX's CF Monterrey before joining Royal Antwerp.
Internationally, the striker has seven goals in 22 caps for the Netherlands. He made his country's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Janssen joins a Portland side looking to make a second-half surge up the Western Conference table as they welcome new head coach Martí Cifuentes, who was recently appointed as the replacement for Phil Neville.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker