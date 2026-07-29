DC United sign Japanese midfielder/defender Kimito Nono

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

D.C. United have acquired Japanese midfielder/defender Kimito Nono from J1 League side Kashima Antlers, the club announced Wednesday.

The 24-year-old is under contract through 2028-29 with an option for 2029-30. He will occupy an international roster spot.

"Kimito has been an outstanding player for Kashima Antlers the past couple of seasons and has established himself as one of the best right-sided players in the J League," said managing director of soccer operations Dr. Erkut Sogut.