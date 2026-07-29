DC United sign Japanese midfielder/defender Kimito Nono

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
D.C. United have acquired Japanese midfielder/defender Kimito Nono from J1 League side Kashima Antlers, the club announced Wednesday.
The 24-year-old is under contract through 2028-29 with an option for 2029-30. He will occupy an international roster spot.
"Kimito has been an outstanding player for Kashima Antlers the past couple of seasons and has established himself as one of the best right-sided players in the J League," said managing director of soccer operations Dr. Erkut Sogut.
"He plays both right back and right midfield, and that versatility is something we value highly. He combines defensive reliability with exceptional attacking instincts. We are excited to welcome him to our club and look forward to seeing the impact he will make on the field."
Nono has spent the last three seasons with Kashima Antlers, where he's made 87 appearances across all competitions. He's tallied 13g/3a during that span.
In 2024, his debut professional season, Nono was named to the J1 League Best XI. He also helped lead Kashima Antlers to the 2025 J1 League title, their first in nine years.
D.C. currently occupy the ninth and final Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot in the Eastern Conference with 22 points (5W-5L-7D).
Following the All-Star break, the Black-and-Red return to MLS action at home against Supporters' Shield leader Nashville SC on Saturday (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker