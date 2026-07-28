New York City FC sign Luighi on loan from Palmeiras

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

New York City FC have acquired forward Luighi on loan from Brazilian Série A side Palmeiras, the club announced Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Brazil youth international's loan lasts through the 2026 season and includes a purchase option. He joins the club via the U22 Initiative.

"We’re excited to welcome Luighi to New York City FC," said sporting director Todd Dunivant.

"Luighi adds another attacking threat to our front line, which will be crucial in the back half of the season."

Luighi has produced 5g/1a in 45 matches with Palmeiras after progressing through their academy.

Internationally, Luighi has represented Brazil at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup and 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

"I’m really happy to be joining New York City FC," said Luighi. "From the first conversation with the club, I knew this was a great opportunity for me.

"I’m excited to work with the coaching staff, meet my new teammates, and continue developing as a player. I’ll give everything I have every day to help the team, and I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans for the first time."