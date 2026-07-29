Petar Musa ready to cap sensational summer at MLS All-Star Game

And he’s determined to keep the good vibes going when the second half of the MLS season kicks off.

Amazingly, his World Cup inclusion was just the start of a jam-packed summer of soccer, which has culminated in him being named an MLS All-Star for the second time in his career.

It all began on May 18, when Musa saw his name listed on Croatia’s final roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup , an honor reflective of his outstanding two and a half seasons in the heart of Texas.

Dream comes true

It’s hard to imagine a greater honor in professional soccer than representing your country at the World Cup. But for Musa, that honor took on an extra dimension this summer, as he was able to take the field alongside Croatian legends Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić and Ivan Perišić.

The trio are three of the most memorable and critical players of Croatia’s “Golden Generation,” who led their nation to a World Cup Final in 2018 and a semifinal appearance in 2022. Modric in particular – the only player not named Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to win a Ballon d’Or between 2009 and 2021 – is widely regarded as the greatest Croatian of all time. And FC Dallas’ All-Star was lucky enough to share the world stage with them in what may be their last major international tournament.

“It’s been very nice for me, playing for my national team, to be able to represent the country on the biggest stage. I’m so grateful that I was part of that team,” Musa said when speaking to MLSSoccer.com ahead of Wednesday’s MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime at Bank of America Stadium (8 pm ET | Apple TV).

“Unfortunately, we wanted to do more, but we showed quality and I’m very happy with the tournament.”

As if getting the opportunity to play with his nation’s soccer heroes wasn’t enough, Musa saw his personal dreams realized in Croatia’s World Cup-opening match vs. England when he netted a brilliantly taken volley to tie the match at 2-2 heading into halftime.

Best of all, he got to do it in his adopted home of Dallas, with thousands of fans – both of club and country – on site to witness the biggest moment of his Croatia career.