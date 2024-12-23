Portland Timbers sign Ariel Lassiter

The 30-year-old Costa Rican international is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027.

Internationally, Lassiter has two goals in 28 appearances for Costa Rica. He played in two games at the Copa América 2024.

"We are excited to welcome Ariel Lassiter to the Portland Timbers," general manager Ned Grabavoy said. "His experience in both MLS and at the international level will bring value to our group in providing us another solid option within our attack."