Portland Timbers sign Ariel Lassiter

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Portland Timbers have signed winger Ariel Lassiter via free agency, the club announced Monday.
The 30-year-old Costa Rican international is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027.
Lassiter is entering his ninth MLS season and joining his sixth MLS club, having played for the LA Galaxy (2015-18), Houston Dynamo FC (2020-21), Inter Miami CF (2022-23), CF Montréal (2023-24) and Chicago Fire FC (2024). During his previous MLS stops, Lassiter posted 12 goals and 15 assists in 149 regular-season matches.
Internationally, Lassiter has two goals in 28 appearances for Costa Rica. He played in two games at the Copa América 2024.
"We are excited to welcome Ariel Lassiter to the Portland Timbers," general manager Ned Grabavoy said. "His experience in both MLS and at the international level will bring value to our group in providing us another solid option within our attack."
In 2024, Portland were tied for the league's fourth-highest-scoring offense with 65 goals. Their attack was paced by Landon Donovan MLS MVP finalist Evander, as well as Jonathan Rodríguez, Felipe Mora and Santiago Moreno.
The Timbers' 2025 season begins on Feb. 23 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC (4 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). That is a rematch of last year's Western Conference Wild Card match, won 5-0 by Vancouver.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant