Portland Timbers ready for "big responsibility" in CCL

One of five MLS teams in this year's continental competition, the Portland Timbers are ecstatic to be back in the Concacaf Champions League. And they’ve done all they can this long offseason to enter firing out of the gate.

Head coach Giovanni Savarese and veteran midfielders Diego Chara and Diego Valeri noted the relative disadvantage MLS clubs face by opening their season with CCL, whereas other North American clubs are well into their seasons. Still, they can’t wait to get started on Tuesday against Honduran side CD Marathon (6 pm ET | FS1).

“We feel very proud in so many ways to compete in the CCL,” Savarese told media on a virtual press conference. “We earned it (by winning the) MLS is Back Tournament. Now we represent the United States, Major League Soccer, our city, our fans and our club. We want to be competitive. … We understand how difficult it is to go abroad and play, regardless of whatever country you have to go. These are completely different matches. We have a big responsibility.”

Chara, who turned 35 on Monday, was around for each of the club’s first two CCL runs, back in 2014 and 2016 – ditto for Valeri. The tournament still used a group stage then knockout round, and the Timbers were eliminated in the group stage both times. The tournament has since restructured to begin with two-legged Round of 16 series, skipping the group stage.

“It’s a big deal,” Chara said. “If you win this tournament, you get to go to the Club World Cup. From Colombia, we played in the Copa Libertadores and that’s a big deal for those clubs. I feel the same here. We have to prepare well and be ready for this big challenge.”