Recap: CD Marathon 2, Portland Timbers 2

The Portland Timbers got a pair of road goals but conceded two equalizers, settling for a 2-2 draw in Leg 1 of their Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 series with Honduran side CD Marathon on Tuesday.

Felipe Mora struck for the opener, with an own goal caused by a Diego Valeri free kick accounting for Portland's second and final goal of the match. But levelers from CD Marathon's Brayan Castillo and Marlon Ramirez ensured the sides will enter the second leg of the series at Providence Park in Portland on April 13 in a 2-2 deadlock.

The Timbers were on the front foot early, generating a flurry of chances in the opening half hour. Valeri had one golden early opportunity off a cross from Yimmi Chara that he nearly volleyed past Marathon goalkeeper Denovan Torres from a tough angle, but the shot went off the near post. Eryk Williamson also came within inches of opening the scoring with a highlight-reel finish, setting himself up for a close-range shot from inside the six-yard box that forced Torres into a diving save in the 27th minute.

Mora finally found the breakthrough in the 35th minute, cashing home a left-footed strike that deflected off the arm of a diving Torres and into the net, giving the Timbers a deserved 1-0 advantage. But Portland would relinquish the lead just four minutes later, as Marathon's Edwin Solano freed himself up down the left flank and found Brayan Castillo for an easy point-blank finish right in front of goal.

Valeri then found a moment of magic just shy of the hour-mark to restore the Timbers' lead. Portland's longtime star attacker forced an own goal with a laser free kick from distance that deflected off the crossbar and banked off the back of a diving Torres before settling into the net.