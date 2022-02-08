Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers re-sign defender Josecarlos Van Rankin on loan from Chivas

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

The Portland Timbers have re-signed defender Josecarlos Van Rankin on loan from Liga MX side Chivas through the summer with an option to extend the loan for the remainder of the 2022 MLS season, the club announced Tuesday.

Additionally, Portland have an option to exercise a permanent transfer on the 28-year-old Mexican fullback.

“We are delighted to welcome Josecarlos back to the club. He was a very good addition to our backline last season, and a phenomenal addition to the locker room,” GM and president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson said in a release. “We’re thankful we were able to collaborate with Chivas to make this happen and look forward to working with a talented player and great person like Josecarlos.”

Van Rankin was Portland’s starting right back in 2021 as they reached MLS Cup, notching three assists across 33 games (27 starts). He often played opposite left back Claudio Bravo and alongside center backs Larrys Mabiala and Dario Zuparic.

“Josecarlos is an important player for our locker room,” head coach Giovanni Savarese said in a release. “He has adapted within the group perfectly, and he understands our system on the field which is extremely valuable. We’re excited to have him back with the team.”

Van Rankin has been capped once by Mexico’s national team and has extensive Liga MX experience across Chivas, Santos Laguna and Pumas UNAM.

Transfer Tracker Portland Timbers Josecarlos Van Rankin

Related Stories

Vancouver Whitecaps FC re-sign goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer
Official: DC United sign Toluca, Ecuador striker Michael Estrada on loan
Austin FC sign midfielder Felipe Martins in free agency
More News
More News
Vancouver Whitecaps FC re-sign goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer
Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps FC re-sign goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer
Xherdan Shaqiri, Douglas Costa & more: Analyzing biggest MLS transfer news this week  
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Xherdan Shaqiri, Douglas Costa & more: Analyzing biggest MLS transfer news this week  
Portland Timbers re-sign defender Josecarlos Van Rankin on loan from Chivas
Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers re-sign defender Josecarlos Van Rankin on loan from Chivas
"You can't pile on too much": Brian Schmetzer addresses expectations for Seattle Sounders in 2022
National Writer: Charles Boehm

"You can't pile on too much": Brian Schmetzer addresses expectations for Seattle Sounders in 2022
Colorado Rapids midfielder Braian Galván out long-term after knee surgery 

Colorado Rapids midfielder Braian Galván out long-term after knee surgery 
Analyzing every Western Conference team's DP & U22 Initiative situation for 2022
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Analyzing every Western Conference team's DP & U22 Initiative situation for 2022
More News
Video
Video
Miles Robinson on Atlanta United in 2022
2:47

Miles Robinson on Atlanta United in 2022
Miles Robinson discusses Black Players for Change and Representing the City of Atlanta
1:04

Miles Robinson discusses Black Players for Change and Representing the City of Atlanta
Miles Robinson, the Defender of Love | Atlanta United, USMNT, & World Cup in Qatar
34:44

Miles Robinson, the Defender of Love | Atlanta United, USMNT, & World Cup in Qatar
D.C. United Season Preview
15:40

D.C. United Season Preview
More Video