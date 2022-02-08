Portland Timbers re-sign defender Josecarlos Van Rankin on loan from Chivas

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
The Portland Timbers have re-signed defender Josecarlos Van Rankin on loan from Liga MX side Chivas through the summer with an option to extend the loan for the remainder of the 2022 MLS season, the club announced Tuesday.
Additionally, Portland have an option to exercise a permanent transfer on the 28-year-old Mexican fullback.
“We are delighted to welcome Josecarlos back to the club. He was a very good addition to our backline last season, and a phenomenal addition to the locker room,” GM and president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson said in a release. “We’re thankful we were able to collaborate with Chivas to make this happen and look forward to working with a talented player and great person like Josecarlos.”
Van Rankin was Portland’s starting right back in 2021 as they reached MLS Cup, notching three assists across 33 games (27 starts). He often played opposite left back Claudio Bravo and alongside center backs Larrys Mabiala and Dario Zuparic.
“Josecarlos is an important player for our locker room,” head coach Giovanni Savarese said in a release. “He has adapted within the group perfectly, and he understands our system on the field which is extremely valuable. We’re excited to have him back with the team.”
Van Rankin has been capped once by Mexico’s national team and has extensive Liga MX experience across Chivas, Santos Laguna and Pumas UNAM.