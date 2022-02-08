Portland Timbers re-sign defender Josecarlos Van Rankin on loan from Chivas

The Portland Timbers have re-signed defender Josecarlos Van Rankin on loan from Liga MX side Chivas through the summer with an option to extend the loan for the remainder of the 2022 MLS season, the club announced Tuesday.

“We are delighted to welcome Josecarlos back to the club. He was a very good addition to our backline last season, and a phenomenal addition to the locker room,” GM and president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson said in a release. “We’re thankful we were able to collaborate with Chivas to make this happen and look forward to working with a talented player and great person like Josecarlos.”