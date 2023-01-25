Portland Timbers name Heather Davis as CEO

The Portland Timbers have named Heather Davis as their chief executive officer, the club announced Wednesday.

Davis will oversee all business and operational aspects of the Portland Timbers, Portland Thorns FC and Providence Park.

“Heather has been nothing short of remarkable during her time here,” Timbers owner Merritt Paulson said in a statement. “She joined us during a challenging period and has overseen significant positive change for the club.

“We had tremendous external interest in this position, but Heather has earned the trust of our staff and I could not be more pleased to remove ‘Interim’ from her title. She will be an outstanding leader for our organization.”

Paulson stepped down as the Timbers' CEO in October.

Davis, an Oregon native, joined the Timbers in May 2022 as general counsel. She’s previously spent nine years at the NFL league office, where she served as the lead counsel for international operations.

Her work included NFL major events such as the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, the NFL Draft and international games in London and Mexico. Notably, Davis drafted and led negotiations on the NFL’s stadium partnership with English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Davis is one of five women in Major League Soccer to currently oversee club business operations as president or CEO.

“I am incredibly grateful for the support of our staff and for the confidence that Merritt has shown in me to lead this club,” Davis said in a release.