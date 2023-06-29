Portland Timbers midfielder Evander suspended for violent conduct

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued a suspension and fine following Matchday 21 of the 2023 season.
Portland's Evander suspended, fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Portland Timbers midfielder Evander for one match and fined him an undisclosed amount for violent conduct in the 92nd minute of Portland’s match against New York City FC on June 24.
Evander will serve his one-match suspension during Portland’s match against Minnesota United FC on July 1.
Disciplinary Committee: POR-NYC Evander YC contact Pellegrini 92+min
The play was reviewed under MLS Disciplinary Committee Parameter 3, where the match officials see an incident, and do not issue a red card or act on a case of clear and obvious simulation/embellishment that meets the conditions for suspension. Under Parameter 3, the MLS Disciplinary Committee shall issue either a one-match suspension on incidents in which the Professional Referee Organization acknowledges an on-field Referee/Video Assistant Referee (VAR) error and the Committee is unanimous at red card and one match suspension or action taken; or the MLS Disciplinary Committee shall issue a two or more-match suspension on incidents in which discipline warrants at least a two-match suspension.
The incident in question must be, in the unanimous opinion of the Committee from all available evidence: a clear and unequivocal red card; and egregious or repeat behavior in nature, and/or such that the MLS Disciplinary Committee must act to protect player safety or the integrity of the game; and/or clear and obvious simulation.