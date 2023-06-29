Matchday

Portland Timbers midfielder Evander suspended for violent conduct

Evander - Portland Timbers

© Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued a suspension and fine following Matchday 21 of the 2023 season.

Portland's Evander suspended, fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Portland Timbers midfielder Evander for one match and fined him an undisclosed amount for violent conduct in the 92nd minute of Portland’s match against New York City FC on June 24.

Evander will serve his one-match suspension during Portland’s match against Minnesota United FC on July 1.

Disciplinary Committee: POR-NYC Evander YC contact Pellegrini 92+min

The play was reviewed under MLS Disciplinary Committee Parameter 3, where the match officials see an incident, and do not issue a red card or act on a case of clear and obvious simulation/embellishment that meets the conditions for suspension. Under Parameter 3, the MLS Disciplinary Committee shall issue either a one-match suspension on incidents in which the Professional Referee Organization acknowledges an on-field Referee/Video Assistant Referee (VAR) error and the Committee is unanimous at red card and one match suspension or action taken; or the MLS Disciplinary Committee shall issue a two or more-match suspension on incidents in which discipline warrants at least a two-match suspension.

The incident in question must be, in the unanimous opinion of the Committee from all available evidence: a clear and unequivocal red card; and egregious or repeat behavior in nature, and/or such that the MLS Disciplinary Committee must act to protect player safety or the integrity of the game; and/or clear and obvious simulation.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Portland Timbers Evander Matchday Disciplinary Committee Decision

Related Stories

Guatemala vs. Canada: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup game
Austin FC name Rodolfo Borrell as sporting director
USA vs. Trindad & Tobago: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup game
More News
More News
Portland Timbers acquire center back Miguel Araujo from FC Emmen
Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers acquire center back Miguel Araujo from FC Emmen
Guatemala vs. Canada: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup game

Guatemala vs. Canada: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup game
Your Friday Kickoff: Must-see Matchday 22 matches this weekend, vote for your 2023 MLS All-Star Team captain
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: Must-see Matchday 22 matches this weekend, vote for your 2023 MLS All-Star Team captain
Vote now to decide the 2023 MLS All-Star Team captain!

Vote now to decide the 2023 MLS All-Star Team captain!
Austin FC name Rodolfo Borrell as sporting director

Austin FC name Rodolfo Borrell as sporting director
2023 MLS All-Star Team Roster

2023 MLS All-Star Team Roster
More News
Video
Video
Top storylines heading into Matchday 22 | Headlines
1:07

Top storylines heading into Matchday 22 | Headlines
Alan Pulido: Player of the Month June 2023
0:53

Alan Pulido: Player of the Month June 2023
Teemu Pukki to Minnesota United! What does the Finland international bring?
12:16

Teemu Pukki to Minnesota United! What does the Finland international bring?
MLS All-Stars! Who could Wayne Rooney pick to start vs. Arsenal?
9:50

MLS All-Stars! Who could Wayne Rooney pick to start vs. Arsenal?
More Video