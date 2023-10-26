Portland Timbers GM: "Tough decisions" await this offseason

After missing out on the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for a second straight year in 2023, a transformative offseason is on the horizon for the Portland Timbers .

That was the theme at general manager Ned Grabavoy's end-of-season press conference on Thursday, as he took stock of a season that he acknowledged fell short of expectations.

"Obviously it was an incredibly frustrating season on many levels," Grabavoy said. "We could probably point to all the challenges and adversities that we encountered as a group. But we have to accept that we fell short and to put it simply, it wasn't good enough.

"... I think when you miss out on the playoffs two years in a row, you have to take that honest approach, you have to have those tough decisions and conversations," he added. "We'll do that, we've already started to do that."

Head coaching search

Chief among the priorities for Grabavoy and club brass will be making a permanent head coaching hire, a vacancy that was created following the late-summer departure of longtime manager Giovanni Savarese. Assistant Miles Joseph took over on an interim basis to positive results, nearly guiding the Timbers back above the playoff line before they were eliminated via a 3-1 Decision Day defeat against Houston Dynamo FC at Providence Park.

Grabavoy was effusive in his praise of Joseph's leadership following Savarese's exit, but didn't shed much light as to how much consideration he'd earned for the permanent role. He added that he expected to provide an update on the process "in the very, very near future, potentially as early as next week."

"Clearly Miles did a tremendous job, as did many, many other staff that had to step up and take on bigger roles," Grabavoy said. "I can't speak highly enough about a lot of people we have in this building. I've communicated that internally to everyone. Of course, we fell short. Of course, we didn't have the success and results that we wanted to see on the field. But for me I'm proud of a lot of people that are in this building day to day because they showed what it means to be a part of this organization and how important it is to them.