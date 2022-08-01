Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora out long-term with knee injury

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora will miss the rest of the 2022 MLS season after undergoing cartilage restoration surgery on his left knee this week (Aug. 3), the club announced Monday.

The 28-year-old Chilean international will be out for roughly nine months, keeping him sidelined potentially through May 2023. 

Mora previously underwent arthroscopic debridement surgery on his left knee on Feb. 18, recovering to score one goal in seven substitute appearances totaling 78 minutes of play. But symptoms persisted and now require further and more extensive intervention.

Mora initially joined Portland in 2020 on loan from Liga MX’s Pumas UNAM before securing a permanent transfer in January 2021. He’s posted 19g/7a across 55 regular-season matches (35 starts), and helped the Rose City side host MLS Cup 2021 before falling on penalty kicks to New York City FC.

Without Mora, the Timbers are expected to lean upon DP striker Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Nathan Fogaca up top. They've recovered from a lackluster start to 2022 and sit seventh in the Western Conference table with 31 points from 23 matches (one point above Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line).

