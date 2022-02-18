Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora out following knee surgery

Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora is expected to be out through early April after undergoing a successful arthroscopic debridement surgery of his left knee, the club announced Friday.

Mora’s slated to return in approximately six weeks, making Portland’s April 3 match vs. the LA Galaxy a possible return date.

The 28-year-old Chilean international is entering his third season with Portland, having spent 2020 on loan from Liga MX’s Pumas UNAM before securing a permanent move. He has 18 goals and seven assists across 48 regular-season matches (35 starts) and played a key role as Portland hosted MLS Cup last year, scoring in second-half stoppage time before falling to New York City FC on penalty kicks.