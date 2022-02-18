Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora out following knee surgery

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Felipe Mora

Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora is expected to be out through early April after undergoing a successful arthroscopic debridement surgery of his left knee, the club announced Friday.

Mora’s slated to return in approximately six weeks, making Portland’s April 3 match vs. the LA Galaxy a possible return date.

The 28-year-old Chilean international is entering his third season with Portland, having spent 2020 on loan from Liga MX’s Pumas UNAM before securing a permanent move. He has 18 goals and seven assists across 48 regular-season matches (35 starts) and played a key role as Portland hosted MLS Cup last year, scoring in second-half stoppage time before falling to New York City FC on penalty kicks. 

Without Mora, the Timbers are expected to turn to Jaroslaw Niezgoda as their primary striker. The Designated Player also joined Portland in 2020, supplying 10 goals and two assists across just 900 regular-season minutes. Niezgoda tore his ACL in November 2020.

