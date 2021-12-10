Portland's Steve Clark walks goalkeeping "tightrope" heading into MLS Cup 2021

PORTLAND – Steve Clark and his wife Carella have some extra visitors in town this week as his Portland Timbers host MLS Cup 2021 at Providence Park on Saturday (3 pm ET | ABC, UniMás in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada).

Clark is one of several players to have taken part in both of Portland’s previous trips to the championship game – though he was in goal for their opponents the Columbus Crew in the 2015 edition, famously victimized by Diego Valeri ’s high pressing in an early buildout sequence that led to a stunning Portland goal in the first minute of their 2-1 win, the sort of moment that can easily wreck an entire career .

The Michigan native exemplifies the particular psychological demands of the goalkeeping position, and his MLS Cup history alone is proof.

“A lot of family and friends in town,” Clark told reporters on Thursday at PTFC’s training facility. “Our house is off-limits. So no one's allowed over. My phone is not being answered. And it's just my wife and I and my dog, like it always is.”

As joyful as that is for the Timbers’ starting goalkeeper, it’s also a big enough occasion to add extra layers of complication to his usual preparations.

Clark would navigate those treacherous mental waters, and three years and two clubs later he signed with PTFC; he was on the bench as they fell 2-0 to Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the 2018 final. Last year Clark backstopped the Timbers to an MLS is Back Tournament championship, making that event’s best save (awarded via a fan poll) in their opening match and coming up clutch repeatedly throughout.

Now he’s finally gotten back to the league’s biggest stage, where managing the painful memories of the past is just standard operating procedure for high-level practitioners of his craft.

“I think [there’s] a lot of acceptance and knowing that the position carries risk; that's the position,” Clark said on Thursday. “The problem is when people had to hide from risk, and I don't.”

Here he cited the words of former FC Barcelona ‘keeper Victor Valdes, who lived through some of the loftiest highs and most gutting lows this sport can offer.

“You know, this is a position that, you walk a tightrope, and we make peace with that every day,” said Clark. “I think Victor Valdes said ‘goalkeeping is a special type of suffering,’ and I think every goalkeeper relates to that.”