Portland's appeal of Dairon Asprilla red card denied by Independent Review Panel

The red card shown to Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla during their Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs game vs. the Colorado Rapids has been upheld by the Independent Review Panel.

The same play from the Western Conference Semifinal has resulted in a fine for Asprilla following a closer look by the MLS Disciplinary Committee.

Independent Review Panel decision

The Independent Review Panel, consisting of one representative from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association, and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, has denied the Portland Timbers’ appeal of the red card issued to forward Dairon Asprilla in the 90+ minute of their match against the Colorado Rapids on Nov. 25.