Disciplinary Committee Decision

Portland's appeal of Dairon Asprilla red card denied by Independent Review Panel

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The red card shown to Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla during their Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs game vs. the Colorado Rapids has been upheld by the Independent Review Panel.

The same play from the Western Conference Semifinal has resulted in a fine for Asprilla following a closer look by the MLS Disciplinary Committee.

Independent Review Panel decision

The Independent Review Panel, consisting of one representative from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association, and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, has denied the Portland Timbers’ appeal of the red card issued to forward Dairon Asprilla in the 90+ minute of their match against the Colorado Rapids on Nov. 25.

As a result of Portland’s denied appeal, Asprilla is not eligible to play during their next match – the Western Conference Final – on Dec. 4 against Real Salt Lake (6:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Since this is Portland’s first unsuccessful appeal, the club has one unsuccessful appeal remaining for any future dismissals in 2021.

Disciplinary Committee decision

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner in the 90+ minute of Portland’s match against the Colorado Rapids on Nov. 25.

Asprilla has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

