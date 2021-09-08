Playoff contenders? 2021's unheralded teams to watch down the stretch

Some of the most enjoyable aspects of any Major League Soccer campaign are watching the clubs that outperform expectations and compete for the title of season darlings.

It's always fun to see a team band together to break out of the box that people tried to place them in, even if most of these underestimated sides usually don't ultimately raise an MLS Cup when all is said and done. They do cause loads of trouble for others along the way, and hopefully will accomplish enough to raise their profile cachet and reset team goals moving forward. This season has seen several teams grab a larger spotlight than they had back in spring and continue shining above their presupposed level as we roll into fall.

As these fabulous five are not all in the same place, it makes no sense to set a common goal for each of them. Instead of making a guess at how they'll fare the rest of the way in 2021, we'll set a custom line to shoot for if they want to label the year a success.

This team still has a few too many off days to ask too much of them this year. I wouldn't put it past them to spring a postseason upset, but nobody should expect it from them. Making the postseason and performing admirably in an opening-round defeat should be adequate to build club momentum in Montréal.

Mason Toye and Djordje Mihailovic lead the offense-by-committee, Victor Wanyama has become the midfield marshal and new addition Kamal Miller has boosted a backline now threatening to be the first in the club's MLS history to post a goals-against average under 1.20 (their previous best was 1.29 back in 2015).

This may come as a surprise to many, but Wilfried Nancy's team aren't just some scrappy bunch that grits out results against the run of play. They have a positive expected goal differential (unlike Philadelphia , Portland , the LA Galaxy and defending champs Columbus ). In fact, they've been running circles around foes on a fairly regular basis since the start of July.

On a list of teams that didn't get enough props before the season started, let's start with the one that still can't seem to get much due. CF Montréal have held a playoff place practically all year long, and are currently unbeaten in their last four matches.

Standings: 2nd in Western Conference

This is not a "gradually gained steam along the way" story, like some of the other entries. The Rapids won five of their first seven this season and, well, they've also won five of their last seven at this point. They're listed here because many folks (yours truly included) simply didn't learn from 2020's Robin Fraser effect.

The head coach didn't start this club's turnaround (that credit goes to interim boss Conor Casey back in 2019), but he has kicked it into overdrive. This team now has one of the league's stingiest defenses (only one opponent has hit for more than one goal since June), as well as a consistent attack.

Colorado have beaten up on the teams they should have and held their own rather well against the West's best, going 3-1-3 against teams currently in the conference top five. That's a healthy sign, because they have six games against that group (plus a trip to New England!) left on the schedule.

The success line