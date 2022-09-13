Player-eligible list for 2022 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR

The 2022 edition of MLSsoccer.com’s 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list will be unveiled on Tuesday, Sept. 20. A week out, we’re publicizing the list of players who were considered for voting purposes.

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible, players have to remain 21 or younger before the end of the 2022 MLS regular season, which is Decision Day on Oct. 9. Or in other words, they must be born on/after Oct. 10, 2000.

Now, every year a player or two bursts onto the scene late on between voting and unveiling. New England Revolution midfielder Noel Buck and D.C. United defender Matai Akinmboni both come to mind there. And players exiting the league this summer – for example, LAFC center back Mamadou Fall being loaned to LaLiga's Villareal – were left off.

Lastly, some editorial discretion was applied. That resulted in some players being omitted when weighing their first-team impact, perceived potential and résumé thus far.

Full list