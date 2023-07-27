Philadelphia cruise past second-straight Liga MX opponent to win Leagues Cup group

For years, the Philadelphia Union have been one of the most feared home teams in Major League Soccer. At Leagues Cup 2023 , some Liga MX sides are discovering exactly why.

Four days after dispatching Club Tijuana, 3-1, the Union earned a second-straight lopsided victory against Mexican opposition at Subaru Park, laying a 5-1 smackdown on Querétaro. Wednesday night’s blowout also crowned them East 1 winners, guaranteeing home-field advantage in the Round-of-32.

Philly head coach Jim Curtin is proud of his players' performances so far at the tournament, where the Union have outscored their rivals 8-2, to the delight of their fans.

“We’ve been defending the home field really well. We’re a strong team here, as our record will show over the last, you know, 40-50 games or whatever it might be,” Curtin said.

“… We’re one of the top seeds in this tournament, which we’ve earned from last season,” he added, referencing his club reaching the 2022 MLS Cup final and barely missing out on that year's Supporters’ Shield – with both trophies eventually going to LAFC.