Matchday

Philadelphia cruise past second-straight Liga MX opponent to win Leagues Cup group

23MLS_LC_PHI_sider
Jaime Uribarri

For years, the Philadelphia Union have been one of the most feared home teams in Major League Soccer. At Leagues Cup 2023, some Liga MX sides are discovering exactly why.

Four days after dispatching Club Tijuana, 3-1, the Union earned a second-straight lopsided victory against Mexican opposition at Subaru Park, laying a 5-1 smackdown on Querétaro. Wednesday night’s blowout also crowned them East 1 winners, guaranteeing home-field advantage in the Round-of-32.

Philly head coach Jim Curtin is proud of his players' performances so far at the tournament, where the Union have outscored their rivals 8-2, to the delight of their fans.

“We’ve been defending the home field really well. We’re a strong team here, as our record will show over the last, you know, 40-50 games or whatever it might be,” Curtin said.

“… We’re one of the top seeds in this tournament, which we’ve earned from last season,” he added, referencing his club reaching the 2022 MLS Cup final and barely missing out on that year's Supporters’ Shield – with both trophies eventually going to LAFC.

On Wednesday night, it was a familiar face from their last few seasons of dominance – Dániel Gazdag – leading the charge. The Hungarian Designated Player netted a hat-trick (including two goals from the penalty spot) to vault over Lionel Messi, among others, as the tournament's leading goalscorer. Homegrowns Nathan Harriel and Jack McGlynn also got on the scoreboard to put the finishing touches on the result.

Now, Philadelphia await their Round-of-32 opponent, the second-best team from East 2, which includes MLS sides D.C. United (who are also qualified for the knockout stages) and CF Montréal, as well as Liga MX’s Pumas UNAM.

“We’re gonna push and go as far as we can in this competition,” Curtin insisted.

Whoever the Union end up facing, the two-time Sigi Schmid MLS Manager of the Year believes his players will continue to make the most of their homefield advantage.

"I’ll just say it’s a lot harder than these guys have made it look against really good Liga MX sides," Curtain said.

HIGHLIGHTS: Philadelphia Union vs. Querétaro | July 26, 2023

Jaime Uribarri -
Leagues Cup Philadelphia Union Matchday

Related Stories

Revolution's Vrioni hits top form with Leagues Cup hat-trick: "It was just great to see"
Alyssa Thompson breaks ground from MLS NEXT to the Women's World Cup
Leagues Cup: Which teams made the Round of 32?
More News
More News
Revolution's Vrioni hits top form with Leagues Cup hat-trick: "It was just great to see"

Revolution's Vrioni hits top form with Leagues Cup hat-trick: "It was just great to see"
Philadelphia cruise past second-straight Liga MX opponent to win Leagues Cup group

Philadelphia cruise past second-straight Liga MX opponent to win Leagues Cup group
LAFC bring back defender Eddie Segura
Transfer Tracker

LAFC bring back defender Eddie Segura
Alyssa Thompson breaks ground from MLS NEXT to the Women's World Cup

Alyssa Thompson breaks ground from MLS NEXT to the Women's World Cup
Austin FC acquire Matt Hedges in trade with Toronto FC
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC acquire Matt Hedges in trade with Toronto FC
Austin FC waive defender Amro Tarek
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC waive defender Amro Tarek
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Tigres vs. Portland Timbers | July 26, 2023
6:59

HIGHLIGHTS: Tigres vs. Portland Timbers | July 26, 2023
Goal: J. Angulo vs. POR, 80'
0:43

Goal: J. Angulo vs. POR, 80'
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. León | July 26, 2023
6:56

HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. León | July 26, 2023
Goal: Á. Mena vs. LA, 58'
0:41

Goal: Á. Mena vs. LA, 58'
More Video