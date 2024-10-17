This is MLS

Philadelphia Union: Will they make playoffs on Decision Day?

MLSsoccer staff

Could the Philadelphia Union sneak into the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on Decision Day?

For Jim Curtin's side to get one of the Eastern Conference Wild Card spots, two things must go their way:

  1. Win at FC Cincinnati on Saturday (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
  2. Either D.C. United or CF Montréal lose.

If that happens, Philadelphia make a seventh straight postseason. They haven't missed out since 2017.

“They have to win, and that’s no easy task when you’re going to Cincinnati, but they did it in Leagues Cup in the Round of 16 and beat them 4-2,” Calen Carr said on This is MLS.

“There's a lot of history between these two teams. They understand each other, of course, with [Pat] Noonan coming from Philadelphia. Knowing each other, I think they can mirror them as far as whether they want to go back three or if they want to stay with the diamond and 4-4-2 as well. I think they can win this game.”

Philadelphia also own the goal differential tiebreaker against D.C. United and CF Montréal, should all teams end with 10 wins (the first tiebreaker).

"Philly, they get it done, and they get a little bit of help. They will absolutely get in,” Matt Doyle said.

“And it should be worth mentioning Cincy has lost their last three – they have two wins in three months. This is a team that has a really good history, a short history under Pat Noonan, but they've been a good team. They have not been a good team lately. It feels doable for me, for Philadelphia.”

Should the Union pull it off, they’d likely visit D.C. or Montréal in the Wild Card match, looking to earn a date with Inter Miami CF in a Round One Best-of-3 series starting Oct. 25 (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).

MLSsoccer staff
@mls
Philadelphia Union Decision Day

