Philadelphia Union: Tai Baribo named Player of the Matchday

Philadelphia Union hat-trick hero Tai Baribo has been named MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 2.

The Israeli international striker's three-goal outburst powered the Union to a 4-1 home win over FC Cincinnati as Philly opened the season with consecutive victories for the first time since 2011.

Baribo also found the back of the net twice in a 4-2 win at Orlando City SC during MLS is Back weekend, becoming just the fourth player in league history to score at least five goals in the club's first two games of the season – joining Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández (2021), Ayo Akinola (2020) and Brian Ching (2006).

Baribo now has two career MLS hat tricks, and two Player of the Matchday awards, after getting the nod during Matchday 27 of the 2024 season for his three tallies in a 5-1 rout of the New England Revolution.