Philadelphia Union, sporting director Ernst Tanner agree to contract extension

Tanner took over as sporting director in October 2018. Since his appointment, the Union have since set a club record for points in 2019 then won their first-ever trophy by lifting the Supporters' Shield last year. The Shield also qualified the team for their first-ever Concacaf Champions League berth and they are the lone MLS team standing, awaiting their semifinal clash against Club America later this season.

“We knew when we hired Ernst we were getting a top-tier sporting director who could take our club to the next level. Thanks to his leadership and buy-in from coaches, players, and the entire staff at the Philadelphia Union, we have experienced continued progress and enjoyed the two best seasons in our history,” Principal Owner Jay Sugarman said in a club statement. “Our core values are player development, a pressing, team-first, never-say-die style of play, and a commitment to innovation. Ernst has helped us turn those values into a winning formula that we believe can be a platform for long-term success."