Philadelphia Union sign Venezuelan midfielder Jesús Bueno

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Philadelphia Union have signed Venezuelan midfielder Jesús Bueno, the club announced Thursday.
The 22-year-old joins the Union from Deportivo Lara in the Venezuelan top flight, where he'd played since 2017 and served as the team's captain. The player will be added to Philadelphia's active roster upon receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 Visa and will occupy an international roster spot.
“Jesús is a young versatile player we have followed because of his strong potential,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in Thursday's release. “As the captain of his former club he brings natural leadership abilities and the mentality we value, and his ability to play multiple positions will allow us to find a good fit for him in our system. We look forward to welcoming him to the team and watching him develop.”
Bueno made 75 appearances during his stint with Deportivo Lara, scoring nine goals and dishing out three assists, with big experience featuring in the Primera Division Championship Finals in both 2016 and 2020. He'll join a Philadelphia midfield corps that includes fellow Venezuelan Jose Martinez and rookie Leon Flach, as well as veteran faces Alejandro Bedoya and Jamiro Monteiro.