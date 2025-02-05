Philadelphia Union sign Serbian midfielder Jovan Lukić

The Philadelphia Union have acquired midfielder Jovan Lukić from Serbian first-division side FK Spartak Subotica, the club announced Wednesday.

The 23-year-old former Serbian youth international is under contract through 2026 with options for 2027-28.

Lukić has 5g/3a in 127 appearances since beginning his professional career with Serbian club FK Čukarički. He's also featured for SCU Torreense (Portugal) and LASK (Austria).

Internationally, Lukić has moved up Serbia’s youth ranks and most recently played for their U-21s last March.

"Jovan is a dynamic, ball-winning midfielder who fits well into our playing style," said Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner.