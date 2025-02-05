Philadelphia Union sign Serbian midfielder Jovan Lukić

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Philadelphia Union have acquired midfielder Jovan Lukić from Serbian first-division side FK Spartak Subotica, the club announced Wednesday.
The 23-year-old former Serbian youth international is under contract through 2026 with options for 2027-28.
Lukić has 5g/3a in 127 appearances since beginning his professional career with Serbian club FK Čukarički. He's also featured for SCU Torreense (Portugal) and LASK (Austria).
Internationally, Lukić has moved up Serbia’s youth ranks and most recently played for their U-21s last March.
"Jovan is a dynamic, ball-winning midfielder who fits well into our playing style," said Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner.
"His experience across European leagues has not only showcased his versatility but also his ability to adapt to different styles of play, and we are confident his skill set will bolster our midfield."
Lukić joins a Philadelphia midfield that’s replacing key cogs Jack McGlynn (trade to Houston Dynamo FC) and José Martinez (transfer to Corinthians). He’ll be part of a midfield that includes Venezuelan international Jesús Bueno and Haitian international Danley Jean Jacques.
Led by new head coach Bradley Carnell, Philadelphia's 2025 MLS regular-season opener awaits on Feb. 22 at Orlando City SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
