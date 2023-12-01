Philadelphia Union sign midfielder Jesús Bueno to new contract

RANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The Philadelphia Union have signed midfielder Jesús Bueno to a new contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, the club announced Friday.

The 24-year-old Venezuelan international made a career-high 24 appearances – 10 of them starts, also a personal best – this season as the Union reached the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

“Jesus’ growth and development over the last two seasons is a testament to his work ethic and potential,” said sporting director Ernst Tanner in a press release. “He has proven to be an important piece to our midfield; aggressive and advantageous in our transition on attack. We’re happy to be able to reward him with a new contract.”

Originally signed from now-defunct Venezuelan side Deportivo Lara in 2021, Bueno registered an 82.8% pass percentage, the second-best rate among all Union players with at least 300 passes made, converting 367 passes out of 443 attempts. Additionally, he notched 2g/3a during 2023 Leagues Cup play.

Bueno, who also earned his first call-up to the Venezuelan senior team in October, will look to solidify a starting role in the Union midfield next season. Fellow midfielders Dániel Gazdag, José Martínez, Quinn Sullivan and Joaquín Torres are all expected back, although longtime captain Alejandro Bedoya is on an expiring contract and may not return in 2024.