Philadelphia Union sign homegrown midfielder Jeremy Rafanello

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Philadelphia Union have signed homegrown midfielder Jeremy Rafanello through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024 and 2025, the club announced Tuesday.
The 22-year-old rejoins Philadelphia after spending several years with New York Red Bulls II and Indy Eleven in the USL Championship, having tallied 11 goals and seven assists across 56 games. Rafanello has also played overseas for Danish side Helsingør, plus collegiately for Penn State.
“We are very excited to bring Jeremy home to the Union. He was a standout in our academy and after developing his game both locally and abroad, we are confident he can contribute to multiple roles in our system,” sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release.
“He clearly has the mentality we look for in young players and is yet another example of the strong talent we continue to foster in our academy.”
Internationally, Rafanello has been called up to the United States U-19 squad. He made his debut in May 2018 during an 8-0 victory in a friendly against Kazakhstan.
Philadelphia have added several other players midseason, promoting striker Chris Donovan from their MLS NEXT Pro team and signing midfielder Richard Odada and defender Abasa Aremeyaw from overseas.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant