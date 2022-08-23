Philadelphia Union sign homegrown midfielder Jeremy Rafanello

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Philadelphia Union have signed homegrown midfielder Jeremy Rafanello through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024 and 2025, the club announced Tuesday.

The 22-year-old rejoins Philadelphia after spending several years with New York Red Bulls II and Indy Eleven in the USL Championship, having tallied 11 goals and seven assists across 56 games. Rafanello has also played overseas for Danish side Helsingør, plus collegiately for Penn State.

“We are very excited to bring Jeremy home to the Union. He was a standout in our academy and after developing his game both locally and abroad, we are confident he can contribute to multiple roles in our system,” sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release.