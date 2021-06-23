Goal of the Week

Philadelphia Union's Jakob Glesnes wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 9 stunner

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Was there ever really any doubt? Philadelphia Union center back Jakob Glesnes was the overwhelming winner of AT&T's Goal of the Week for Week 9 for his stunning late strike from distance to rescue a late draw against Atlanta United.

Glesnes' strike that caromed in off the woodwork received 81.3% of the votes on Twitter.com/MLS to run away with the award. New York Red Bulls striker Fabio's eye-catching first goal in MLS garnered second place with 8% of the vote with New York Revolution forward Gustavo Bou (6.3%) and NYCFC's Thiago Andrade (4/3%) not to far behind in third and fourth position, respectively.

Goal of the Week Jakob Glesnes Philadelphia Union

Advertising

Related Stories

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 9
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 8
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 7

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Recap: Toronto FC 0, FC Cincinnati 2

Recap: Toronto FC 0, FC Cincinnati 2
Recap: Sporting Kansas City 2, LAFC 1

Recap: Sporting Kansas City 2, LAFC 1
Josh Wolff: Austin FC must sign a striker to help ailing offense

Josh Wolff: Austin FC must sign a striker to help ailing offense
Report: LA Galaxy open talks to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid
Transfer Tracker

Report: LA Galaxy open talks to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid
Robbie Rogers and Collin Martin share their advice for LGBTQ+ youth
Extratime

Robbie Rogers and Collin Martin share their advice for LGBTQ+ youth
How LGBTQ+ supporters’ groups across MLS are creating community
Pride Month

How LGBTQ+ supporters’ groups across MLS are creating community
More News
Video
Video
GOAL: Cory Burke, Philadelphia Union - 47th minute
0:49

GOAL: Cory Burke, Philadelphia Union - 47th minute
HIGHLIGHTS: FC Dallas vs New York City FC | MLS NEXT Cup 2021
1:50

HIGHLIGHTS: FC Dallas vs New York City FC | MLS NEXT Cup 2021
SAVE: Marko Maric, Houston Dynamo FC - 38th minute
0:33

SAVE: Marko Maric, Houston Dynamo FC - 38th minute
GOAL: Quinn Sullivan, Philadelphia Union - 28th minute
0:46

GOAL: Quinn Sullivan, Philadelphia Union - 28th minute
More Video
June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.