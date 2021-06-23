Philadelphia Union's Jakob Glesnes wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 9 stunner

Was there ever really any doubt? Philadelphia Union center back Jakob Glesnes was the overwhelming winner of AT&T's Goal of the Week for Week 9 for his stunning late strike from distance to rescue a late draw against Atlanta United.

Glesnes' strike that caromed in off the woodwork received 81.3% of the votes on Twitter.com/MLS to run away with the award. New York Red Bulls striker Fabio's eye-catching first goal in MLS garnered second place with 8% of the vote with New York Revolution forward Gustavo Bou (6.3%) and NYCFC's Thiago Andrade (4/3%) not to far behind in third and fourth position, respectively.