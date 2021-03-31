Philadelphia Union's Anthony Fontana scores brace in preseason win over DC United

The Philadelphia Union picked up their first win of preseason in their final warmup before their 2021 season begins with Concacaf Champions League action next week, beating regional rivals D.C. United 2-0 at Subaru Park.

Both goals came from homegrown Anthony Fontana as the midfielder continues to show the qualities that have seen him earmarked as a replacement from Brenden Aaronson in the Union lineup this season. Fontana netted his first of the game in the third minute, picking up the ball on the edge of the penalty area, cutting inside and drilling a low shot into the net.