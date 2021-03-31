Philadelphia Union's Anthony Fontana scores brace in preseason win over DC United

The Philadelphia Union picked up their first win of preseason in their final warmup before their 2021 season begins with Concacaf Champions League action next week, beating regional rivals D.C. United 2-0 at Subaru Park.
Both goals came from homegrown Anthony Fontana as the midfielder continues to show the qualities that have seen him earmarked as a replacement from Brenden Aaronson in the Union lineup this season. Fontana netted his first of the game in the third minute, picking up the ball on the edge of the penalty area, cutting inside and drilling a low shot into the net.
D.C. had an opportunity of their own in the 34th minute when a long-distance shot from Adrien Perez was saved by goalkeeper Andre Blake, but the Union doubled their lead just three minutes after Perez's opportunity. Fontana scored again, this time finishing with an unstoppable volley.
The second half was full of missed opportunities from both sides. Fontana took a stab at scoring a third goal in the 54th minute, though his chance hit the post, while Perez's attempt in the 56th minute was saved by Blake. Most notably, though, the Union earned a penalty in the 59th minute but failed to convert the chance.
D.C. homegrown Griffin Vines had a header in the 73rd minute that went over the bar, continuing the rhythm of the second half. Union wrapped up a victory, and got new signings Stuart Findlay and Leon Flach game time before starting the season with a Concacaf Champions League game at Deportivo Saprissa on April 7.
Goals
- 3' - PHI - Anthony Fontana
- 37' - PHI - Anthony Fontana
Lineups
Philadelphia Union (4-4-2): Andre Blake; Nathan Harriel, Jakob Glesnes, Jack Elliott, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Jose Martinez, Jack McGlynn, Anthony Fontana; Quinn Sullivan, Paxten Aaronson
D.C. United: Chris Seitz; unsigned player 1, Brendan Hines-Ike, unsigned player 2, unsigned player 3, Moses Nyeman, Junior Moreno, Adrien Perez, unsigned player 4, Edison Flores, Ola Kamara