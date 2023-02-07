Philadelphia Union give Jack McGlynn contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The Philadelphia Union have signed homegrown midfielder Jack McGlynn to a new contract, the club announced Tuesday. The 19-year-old is now under contract through the 2025 MLS season with club options for 2026 and 2027.

Last season, McGlynn made 23 appearances (nine starts) with one goal and three assists for the MLS Cup finalists. He held the highest passing percentage (86.4%) on the team, completing 548 passes out of 634 attempts, and ranked No. 10 on the 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list.

“Jack is another clear example of how our commitment to both developing and trusting our academy players allows the next generation of young talent to excel in Philadelphia,” sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement.