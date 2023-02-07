Philadelphia Union give Jack McGlynn contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
The Philadelphia Union have signed homegrown midfielder Jack McGlynn to a new contract, the club announced Tuesday. The 19-year-old is now under contract through the 2025 MLS season with club options for 2026 and 2027.
Last season, McGlynn made 23 appearances (nine starts) with one goal and three assists for the MLS Cup finalists. He held the highest passing percentage (86.4%) on the team, completing 548 passes out of 634 attempts, and ranked No. 10 on the 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list.
“Jack is another clear example of how our commitment to both developing and trusting our academy players allows the next generation of young talent to excel in Philadelphia,” sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement.
“He can do special things on the ball, and we believe he is still far from his peak as a player. We are happy to have reached an agreement to keep him with the Union for the next few years and continue his development.”
McGlynn became the third-youngest player to start in an MLS Cup Final last season, when the Union fell to LAFC on penalty kicks.
He's also starred for the United States U-20 national team, scoring two goals in 603 minutes across 11 appearances. Last year, McGlynn helped the United States qualify for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
The Union also re-signed homegrown defender Matt Real in the buildup to their 2023 season, which kicks off on Feb. 25 against the Columbus Crew (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
