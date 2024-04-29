Philadelphia Union sign homegrown midfielder David Vazquez

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Philadelphia Union have signed US youth international midfielder David Vazquez as a homegrown player, the club announced Monday.

The 18-year-old's contract runs through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028. Philadelphia previously acquired Vazquez’s homegrown priority from LAFC and the LA Galaxy.

"David is a highly intelligent player with positional versatility," sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release. "During his time with the academy and Union II, he has shown how skillful he can be with the ball at his feet and his ability to be advantageous in the transition on attack.