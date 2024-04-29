Philadelphia Union sign homegrown midfielder David Vazquez

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Philadelphia Union have signed US youth international midfielder David Vazquez as a homegrown player, the club announced Monday.
The 18-year-old's contract runs through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028. Philadelphia previously acquired Vazquez’s homegrown priority from LAFC and the LA Galaxy.
"David is a highly intelligent player with positional versatility," sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release. "During his time with the academy and Union II, he has shown how skillful he can be with the ball at his feet and his ability to be advantageous in the transition on attack.
"He is another great example of how our commitment to developing talent that begins at the academy level allows them to excel in the pathway to the pros in Philadelphia."
Vazquez has ascended rapidly through the Union ranks. He won MLS NEXT Cup with their U-17s in 2022, scoring the game-tying goal in a 3-2 final win over the Columbus Crew. The following year, he was a part of the Union's U-17 Generation adidas Cup-winning squad, while also contributing 5g/2a in MLS NEXT Pro play with Philadelphia Union II.
The California native's international profile is similarly on the rise, scoring his first goal for the USYNT at the 2023 U-17 World Cup Round of 16 against Germany. Earlier this year, he joined a US U-19 training camp in Rabat, Morocco, in preparation for the Concacaf U-20 Championship that takes place this summer in Mexico.
Vazquez joins a Union midfield highlighted by fellow homegrowns Quinn Sullivan and Jack McGlynn, as well as longtime captain Alejandro Bedoya, Venezuelan international José Martínez and Designated Player Dániel Gazdag.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant