Philadelphia Union learn Concacaf Champions League semifinal dates

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Semifinal dates for the 2021 Concacaf Champions League were announced Thursday, locking in the Philadelphia Union’s schedule as they look to become the first MLS club to win the regional competition's modern iteration and book a FIFA Club World Cup ticket.

Philadelphia, who await Liga MX side Club America, will travel for Leg One on Aug. 12 before returning to Subaru Park on Sept. 15 for Leg Two. The other semifinal series features Liga MX sides CF Monterrey and Cruz Azul.

To reach this stage, Philadelphia beat Costa Rican side Saprissa 5-0 on aggregate in the Round of 16. They then bounced fellow MLS club Atlanta United in the quarterfinals, winning 4-1 on aggregate. Forward Kacper Przybylko is currently the CCL’s top scorer with five goals.

Five MLS clubs advanced to the quarterfinals, but only the Union made it one step further. Club America defeated the Portland Timbers 4-2 on aggregate, while CF Monterrey defeated the Columbus Crew (5-2 aggregate) and Cruz Azul swept aside Toronto FC (4-1 aggregate).

After these two-legged semifinal series, the single-leg final will be hosted by the best performing club in the earlier CCL rounds (based on wins, draws, and, if required, goal difference).

Check out the entire bracket here and the semifinal schedule below.

CCL semifinal schedule

Thursday, August 12

  • 8 pm ET – CF Monterrey (MEX) vs. Cruz Azul (MEX)
  • 10 pm ET –  Club America (MEX) vs. Philadelphia Union (USA)

Wednesday, September 15

  • 9 pm ET – Philadelphia Union (USA) vs. Club America (MEX)

Thursday, September 16, 2021

  • 10 pm ET – Cruz Azul (MEX) vs. CF Monterrey (MEX)
