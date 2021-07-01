Philadelphia Union homegrown Quinn Sullivan wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 10

Not bad for a 17-year-old making his first MLS start. Philadelphia Union homegrown Quinn Sullivan's spectacular bicycle kick against Chicago Fire FC was was the winner of AT&T's Goal of the Week for Week 10 of the MLS season.
Sullivan's strike in the thrilling 3-3 draw at Soldier Field garnered 42.8% of the vote from fans on Twitter.com/MLS, narrowly beating out Nani's stunning game-winner in Orlando City's victory over Florida foes Inter Miami (38.7%). There was then a significant drop off to Luciano Acosta's fine solo effort for FC Cincinnati in their win over Toronto FC (14%) and FC Dallas homegrown Ricardo Pepi's second goal of his fine brace in their upset of the New England Revolution.