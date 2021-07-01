Goal of the Week

Philadelphia Union homegrown Quinn Sullivan wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 10

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Not bad for a 17-year-old making his first MLS start. Philadelphia Union homegrown Quinn Sullivan's spectacular bicycle kick against Chicago Fire FC was was the winner of AT&T's Goal of the Week for Week 10 of the MLS season.

Sullivan's strike in the thrilling 3-3 draw at Soldier Field garnered 42.8% of the vote from fans on Twitter.com/MLS, narrowly beating out Nani's stunning game-winner in Orlando City's victory over Florida foes Inter Miami (38.7%). There was then a significant drop off to Luciano Acosta's fine solo effort for FC Cincinnati in their win over Toronto FC (14%) and FC Dallas homegrown Ricardo Pepi's second goal of his fine brace in their upset of the New England Revolution.

Goal of the Week Quinn Sullivan Philadelphia Union

Advertising

Related Stories

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 10
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 9
Philadelphia Union's Jakob Glesnes wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 9 stunner

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
USMNT star Zack Steffen to lead March to the Match for Crew Lower.com Field opener

USMNT star Zack Steffen to lead March to the Match for Crew Lower.com Field opener
Gold Cup: 57 MLS players to compete in Concacaf tournament
Gold Cup

Gold Cup: 57 MLS players to compete in Concacaf tournament
New England Revolution Midfielder Carles Gil Voted MLS Player of the Month

New England Revolution Midfielder Carles Gil Voted MLS Player of the Month
New England Revolution star Carles Gil named MLS Player of the Month for June
Player of the Month

New England Revolution star Carles Gil named MLS Player of the Month for June
Gregg Berhalter explains USMNT Gold Cup selections and snubs
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Gregg Berhalter explains USMNT Gold Cup selections and snubs

Philadelphia Union homegrown Quinn Sullivan wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 10

Philadelphia Union homegrown Quinn Sullivan wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 10
More News
Video
Video
Missael Rodriguez's hat trick paces the Fire to the MLS NEXT Cup u19 Final!
1:42

Missael Rodriguez's hat trick paces the Fire to the MLS NEXT Cup u19 Final!
HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Fire vs Real Colorado | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u19 Semifinal
1:54

HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Fire vs Real Colorado | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u19 Semifinal
GOAL: Missael Rodriguez, Chicago Fire - 91st min | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u19 Semifinal
1:03

GOAL: Missael Rodriguez, Chicago Fire - 91st min | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u19 Semifinal
GOAL: Noeh Hernandez, Chicago Fire - 64th min | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u19 Semifinal
0:56

GOAL: Noeh Hernandez, Chicago Fire - 64th min | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u19 Semifinal
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.