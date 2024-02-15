MLS, MLSPA implement Joint Anti-Discrimination Policy & player-led intercultural awareness trainings

Major League Soccer (MLS) and the Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA) today announced a new jointly-aligned Anti-Discrimination Policy to go into effect as the 2024 MLS season begins on February 21. The policy is the first of its kind in professional sports – in that it is centered on restorative practices, prioritizing education, prevention, training and cultural awareness.

MLS, MLSPA and Black Players for Change (BPC) worked closely together on the development of this policy, as well as on the design of Playing as One: MLS’ new intercultural awareness training program required for all MLS players, head coaches and technical staff.

As the youngest and most diverse league in the world, with players from over 80 nations, it is critical that MLS players are provided the space to express their cultural identities and learn more about the cultures of their teammates to avoid culturally inappropriate and insensitive behavior.

MLS Chief Engagement and Inclusion Officer Sola Winley

"I want to thank the MLSPA and Black Players for Change for sharing in MLS’ commitment to do the hard and necessary work of reinforcing MLS as a league of choice. Our aim is to inspire and attract the best players in the world by ensuring that we also have the best playing environment in the world. Our collective action to address on-field racial and discriminatory incidents at its root will ensure that as the youngest and most diverse league in the world, we meet this challenge and opportunity with the commensurate level of fortitude, understanding and accountability. Respect for and restoration of relationships is at the heart of this joint approach."

Earl Edwards, Jr., MLSPA Executive Board Member and Black Players for Change President

"MLS is one of the most diverse leagues in the world. Players of various races and nationalities play in our league, and our diverse player pool is one of our greatest strengths. All players deserve to play this game free of discrimination and to have our cultures welcomed, included and respected. This innovative policy is a significant step in building a more inclusive game for all of us and for setting an example for all of sports."

Eric Harrington, MLSPA General Counsel

"Player-leaders of the MLSPA and the BPC deserve tremendous credit for raising these issues and for steadfastly working with MLS to bring these changes about. By embracing culturally inclusive training to prevent discrimination and restorative practices to remedy it when it occurs, we can prevent discrimination and support players who are harmed by it while providing a pathway of healing for everyone."

Allen Hopkins Jr, Executive Director for Black Players for Change