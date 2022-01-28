Philadelphia Union club-record deal for Mikael Uhre yet another sign of growth

“As you know," Tanner chose as his first words on a virtual press conference Thursday, "this is not something we do every day.”

One thing Philadelphia are not known for is spending big or turning heads with signings. That's why their latest new club-record acquisition of Danish international striker Mikael Uhre from Brønbdy IF caught national attention.

Along the way – perhaps what Philadelphia are more widely known for – is their work in player development and then the transfer market, with Brenden Aaronson's historic move to RB Salzburg followed closely by Mark McKenzie joining KRC Genk the same winter. The US men's national team youngsters are the first two in a burgeoning pipeline for talent.

Their on-field rise has included steady, linear growth under head coach Jim Curtin and sporting director Ernst Tanner. Three straight seasons established a new club record for points (or points per game), culminating with the 2020 Supporters' Shield. Their playoff runs have trended upwards at a similar trajectory. First playoff win in 2019, first trip to the Conference Final in 2021 (plus a run to the Concacaf Champions League semifinals).

The fee clocks in at $2.8 million, a modest amount for a leading center forward. It is a fraction of what Aaronson (likely $9 million after incentives, plus more coming soon with a healthy sell-on clause) and McKenzie ($6 million) were moved for. It would not be a club record for many other teams across MLS, but it still represents another progression for a club continuing to reach new heights.

“First and foremost, it’s about the quality of the player," Tanner said of the club-record fee. "We are continuously spending, that is not a problem. We are spending very well and very efficient, this is a pathway we will never get away from. This is the culture we’ve established and it’s proven successful. The question is about what we’re going to achieve in the future, the goals get higher and higher.”

Uhre, 27, is coming off a career year and his first cap for Denmark. The center forward won the Danish Superliga Golden Boot last season and was named the league's Player of the Year. Even at a club-record fee, most view it as an incredibly fair price, if not an outright bargain, for a club that's specialized in identifying undervalued talent.