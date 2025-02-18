Philadelphia Union acquire Uruguayan striker Bruno Damiani

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Philadelphia Union have acquired striker Bruno Damiani from Uruguayan powerhouse Nacional, the club announced Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Uruguay native arrives for a club-record transfer fee of reportedly over $3 million. He's signed a four-year contract through 2028 with an option for 2029.
Damiani has 14g/8a in 60 appearances split between boyhood side Nacional and fellow Uruguayan club Boston River, including a goal and an assist in Copa Libertadores play.
He earned his first national team cap in a May 2024 friendly against Costa Rica.
"Bruno is the exact type of player that we have been looking to add to our striker unit," said Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner.
"He is a tall, physical striker with a proven ability to dominate and be a danger in the final third. Along with his size and strength, he is a clinical finisher and is relentless on the attack. We look forward to getting him integrated quickly and seeing his impact on the pitch."
Damiani joins a Union striker corps that features Israeli international Tai Baribo and Danish DP Mikhael Uhre. Last summer, the club transferred Julián Carranza to Eredivisie side Feyenoord.
Led by new head coach Bradley Carnell, Philadelphia begin their 2025 season on Feb. 22 at Orlando City SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
