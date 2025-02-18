Philadelphia Union acquire Uruguayan striker Bruno Damiani

The Philadelphia Union have acquired striker Bruno Damiani from Uruguayan powerhouse Nacional, the club announced Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Uruguay native arrives for a club-record transfer fee of reportedly over $3 million. He's signed a four-year contract through 2028 with an option for 2029.

Damiani has 14g/8a in 60 appearances split between boyhood side Nacional and fellow Uruguayan club Boston River, including a goal and an assist in Copa Libertadores play.

He earned his first national team cap in a May 2024 friendly against Costa Rica.

"Bruno is the exact type of player that we have been looking to add to our striker unit," said Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner.