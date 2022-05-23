Phil Neville lauds "different class" Gonzalo Higuain off bench in Miami win over Red Bulls

“I was super, super pleased with Gonzalo because he's hurting, he’s really hurt,” Neville said. “He’s a proud guy who wants to play every game, but knows at this moment in time, his role might be just that for this moment in time, but I thought he was different class when he came on.”

He’s not, with 21-year-old Leo Campana taking over that role. But when Inter Miami needed a jolt off the bench to secure three massive points against a New York Red Bulls team that, until Sunday, hadn’t lost on the road this season, Higuain answered the bell.

The Argentine legend has a sterling resume and a belief that, even at the age of 34, he should be starting for the Herons.

Higuain, who entered for Campana in the 74th minute, was part of a group of five who came off the bench to change the match for Miami, who entered the match winless in their last four.

“I think what you saw was the match winners, really the people that won us the game were the substitutions that came on,” Neville said.

Among that group was Robbie Robinson, who came on at the hour mark along with Robert Taylor, who scored the insurance goal two minutes from full time to secure the 2-0 win.

While Neville has always touted the need for a deep roster, he said on Sunday that’s especially true of the club’s wingers.

“We're just gonna have to have four wingers that are just fresh all the time. But they need to be fit,” Neville said. “Robbie needs to deliver for us. Robbie needs to be fit, Robbie needs to now say do I want to join the party? Do I want to jump on the bus because the rest are.”

Neville said he rewatched last year’s 4-0 home loss to the Red Bulls in the lead up to Sunday’s match and was “quite embarrassed really” in how much the visitors “bullied” them.