Pep Guardiola, Zack Steffen celebrate completion of 50th mini-pitch of NYCFC initiative

New York City FC have unveiled their 50th mini-pitch to expand free soccer programming to the next generation of New Yorkers as part of the New York City Soccer Initiative, the club announced Tuesday.
The latest mini-pitch, which was opened in Chinatown, Manhattan, is one of 13 that was installed this calendar year, marking the completion of 50 mini-pitches installed across all five boroughs in just five years.
The New York City Soccer Initiative is a $3 million public-private partnership between the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, NYCFC, the US Soccer Foundation, adidas and Etihad Airways to create and maintain 50 mini-pitches across the city. NYCSI has also announced a new commitment to install 26 more mini-pitches across the city in the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be hosted across the US, Canada and Mexico.
Among those celebrating the completion of the 50th mini-pitch were Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola and Manchester City and USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen . New York City FC is one of Manchester City's sister clubs.
“I’ve spent a lot of time in New York City during my career," Guardiola said. "It’s a City I love deeply and over the years, I’ve been lucky enough to see firsthand New Yorkers’ passion for football. Young people want to play and need a place to play. The fact that there are now 50 new football pitches throughout New York City because of NYCFC and our Group is amazing and will make a big difference in the lives of young people."
Added Steffen: “I’ve heard a lot about this incredible initiative that our Group has undertaken in New York City. I am close friends with Sean Johnson and know he has been closely involved in the project for a number of years. I have heard from him what a fantastic project this is – and what a difference it is already making in the lives of young New Yorkers who want to play soccer."
Johnson, who joined NYCFC in 2017, has seen the project come together first-hand.
"Providing kids across the boroughs access to a safe space to play the game in a way that really brings communities and people of different walks of the world together is an amazing accomplishment, and I know this is just the beginning," he said. "NYCSI being one of the first in the space to create that access, and now seeing how important and impactful it is, is something to be proud of. It’s something that’s easy to model in other cities and to see it now widespread across the country by other clubs and cities is amazing.”