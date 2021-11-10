Pep Guardiola, Zack Steffen celebrate completion of 50th mini-pitch of NYCFC initiative

"Providing kids across the boroughs access to a safe space to play the game in a way that really brings communities and people of different walks of the world together is an amazing accomplishment, and I know this is just the beginning," he said. "NYCSI being one of the first in the space to create that access, and now seeing how important and impactful it is, is something to be proud of. It’s something that’s easy to model in other cities and to see it now widespread across the country by other clubs and cities is amazing.”