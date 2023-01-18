Paxton Pomykal signs long-term extension with FC Dallas

FC Dallas have locked down homegrown midfielder Paxton Pomykal with a long-term contract, announcing Wednesday he’s signed a new deal through the 2026 MLS season with a club option for 2027.

The 23-year-old is FCD’s longest-serving player after initially turning pro during the 2016 season. He has four goals and 12 assists in 102 regular-season games (72 starts) for the club.

“It feels good,” Pomykal said in a release. “I love being here. With Nico [Estevez] and the rest of the guys, we're starting something special and I want to be a part of that. That's why I'm looking forward to the next few years here and bringing titles home.”