Paxton Pomykal signs long-term extension with FC Dallas

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
FC Dallas have locked down homegrown midfielder Paxton Pomykal with a long-term contract, announcing Wednesday he’s signed a new deal through the 2026 MLS season with a club option for 2027.
The 23-year-old is FCD’s longest-serving player after initially turning pro during the 2016 season. He has four goals and 12 assists in 102 regular-season games (72 starts) for the club.
“It feels good,” Pomykal said in a release. “I love being here. With Nico [Estevez] and the rest of the guys, we're starting something special and I want to be a part of that. That's why I'm looking forward to the next few years here and bringing titles home.”
Pomykal, who wears No. 19 in honor of FC Dallas legend Bobby Rhine, was a Commissioner’s Pick for the 2019 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. He battled injuries earlier in his career, but has strung together back-to-back years with 30-plus appearances.
On Wednesday, Pomykal also earned his third US men’s national team call-up. The US captain at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup, Pomykal made his senior-team debut against Uruguay in September 2019.
Dallas, who returned to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last fall, are renowned for their youth development. Star forward Jesús Ferreira is also a product of their youth academy.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant