Patrick Agyemang: Charlotte FC stardom to USMNT & Derby Country

Currently in USMNT camp for this month's international friendlies against Ecuador and Australia, Agyemang spoke with "Club & Country" to discuss his meteoric career rise, World Cup aspirations and more.

On asking teammates about the EFL Championship before his transfer:

"I think for me, I had teammates that played in the Champ[ionship] at Charlotte, so the first thing I talked to them right away. I said, 'Yo, what do I need to expect?' And they were like, 'Listen, it's a grind,' But they told me they have confidence in me to do well, and there's a couple of guys in the camp here as well that have been there. So when I was in the Gold Cup, of course, I was talking to Haji [Wright] and stuff like that, because I know he's in it and he understood it. I was trying to get as much feedback before I got into it."

On playing at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup:

“The main thing for me, it's a very pressured environment and you're expected to perform. That's what you want to be around, especially myself. You want to learn from these experiences, and I think for me, the intensity and how much everyone cares to win. It's something that I want to take into my game every single day. I just want to take every moment at a time, take it in stride and enjoy it, but for me it's like, I want to be back there in specific environments like that.”

On whether he reflects on his unique career journey to the USMNT: