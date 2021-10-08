Panama vs. USA: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

Here's everything you need to know before the Yanks' visit to Los Canaleros.

The Americans will be seeking a third straight victory to remain atop the Concacaf Octagonal standings, while Panama could pull back level with the US on points with a win.

The US men's national team continues their October World Cup qualifying itinerary Sunday with a visit to Panama, who have been among the region's positive surprises this cycle.

United States

Following a slow start to the Octagonal, the USMNT are suddenly eyeing the possibility of a three-match winning streak after Thursday's well-deserved 2-0 win over Jamaica.

The Yanks have won four in a row against Los Canaleros, including a 6-2 victory in a November 2020 friendly that was played in Austria. The USMNT also edged the 2018 qualifying series with a 1-1 draw in Panama followed by a 4-0 home win. But Panama qualified for their first-ever World Cup on the final day of the Hexagonal, aided by the Americans' famous loss in Trinidad and Tobago.