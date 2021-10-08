Panama vs. USA: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

There's little time to celebrate Thursday's 2-0 win over Jamaica.
The US men's national team continues their October World Cup qualifying itinerary Sunday with a visit to Panama, who have been among the region's positive surprises this cycle.
The Americans will be seeking a third straight victory to remain atop the Concacaf Octagonal standings, while Panama could pull back level with the US on points with a win.
Here's everything you need to know before the Yanks' visit to Los Canaleros.
When
- Sunday, October 10 (6 pm ET)
Where
- Estadio Rommel Fernandez Gutierrez | Panama City, Panama
How to watch and stream
- Paramount+, Universo
United States
Following a slow start to the Octagonal, the USMNT are suddenly eyeing the possibility of a three-match winning streak after Thursday's well-deserved 2-0 win over Jamaica.
The Yanks have won four in a row against Los Canaleros, including a 6-2 victory in a November 2020 friendly that was played in Austria. The USMNT also edged the 2018 qualifying series with a 1-1 draw in Panama followed by a 4-0 home win. But Panama qualified for their first-ever World Cup on the final day of the Hexagonal, aided by the Americans' famous loss in Trinidad and Tobago.
Squad rotation could be on head coach Gregg Berhalter's mind, or he could ride a hot hand that includes rising FC Dallas star Ricardo Pepi, Atlanta United center back Miles Robinson and New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner. The young European-based talents, even without Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna (both injured), are stepping up as well.
Panama
Despite finding success during the 2018 cycle, Panama weren't considered among the favorites to represent Concacaf at the Qatar 2022 tournament with several key players from the previous go-around aging out of the picture.
Perhaps reports of their decline were exaggerated, though. Panama finished the September window even on points with the USMNT after draws against Costa Rica and Mexico sandwiched an impressive 3-0 away win in Jamaica.
But they started October with a 1-0 away loss to a much-improved El Salvador side, which dropped Panama three points back into a tie with the Salvadorans for fourth place.
Rolando Blackburn leads Los Canaleros with two goals so far this round.