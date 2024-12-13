Orlando City striker Duncan McGuire out with shoulder injury

Orlando City SC striker Duncan McGuire is expected to miss the start of the 2025 MLS season while recovering from shoulder surgery, the club announced Friday morning.

The 23-year-old US international recently underwent successful arthroscopic surgery for a labral and rotator cuff repair in his right shoulder, sidelining him for an expected 4-5 months. His status will be continuously evaluated throughout the rehab process.

McGuire has played two seasons with Orlando, scoring 26 goals and providing six assists in 74 appearances across all competitions. He was the runner-up for the 2023 MLS Young Player of the Year award.

Internationally, McGuire made his USMNT debut last January. He was part of Team USA's quarterfinal squad at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

With McGuire sidelined, Orlando are expected to lean on DP Luis Muriel, Ramiro Enrique and Jack Lynn at the striker position.